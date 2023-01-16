﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

A regular (electricity) box image with Lujiazui skyline as the backdrop

﻿ Wang Xinzhou
﻿ Yan Jingyang
Wang Xinzhou Yan Jingyang
  14:30 UTC+8, 2023-01-18       0
A regular electricity box in Lujiazui, Pudong, has gone viral recently. Here, you can see the full view of the three famous skyscrapers in Shanghai, and take a photo with them.
Shot by Yan Jingyang. Edited by Wang Xinzhou. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

A regular electricity box in Lujiazui, the Pudong New Area, has become an online sensation recently. Around this box, you can see the full view of the three famous skyscrapers in Shanghai, and take a photo with the landmarks.

Youngsters mill around the regular electricity box in Lujiazui, busy clicking photos of landmarks around it.

Many young people have been thronging the area, and finding different positions and angles to take a good photograph. Even tourists from all over the country have put this place on their must-see list in Shanghai.

A regular (electricity) box image with Lujiazui skyline as the backdrop

Taking a photo at an angle

Young people always find many different ways to explore the city, and Shanghai's dramatic changes keep attracting people from different places. So, how is it like there? Let's go and check it out!

Lujiazui
Pudong
﻿
