With the weather getting warmer, there is a garden party on Wanhangdu Road. You can play with adorable animals while sipping tea. You can have your afternoon tea either indoors or outdoors. There is a large balcony with many cute animals that enjoy the sunlight.

Venue: Garden Party



Address: 601, Building 2, No. 99-105, Wanhangdu Road