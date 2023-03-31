Get the coffee party started in Lujiazui!

The seventh Lujiazui Coffee Festival is currently underway. If you enjoy coffee and happen to be in Shanghai, don't miss out on this coffee party.

The seventh coffee festival is taking place currently in Lujiazui.

This time, we tried a variety of coffees, including an Americano with sour bean juice (a snack from Beijing.) We also went to the coffee booth of table tennis champion Xu Xin. There are also a lot of surprises here.

At this festival, there are plenty of surprises including a barbershop where you can get a haircut! If you are a coffee enthusiast and happen to be in Shanghai, make sure not to miss out on this amazing coffee party.