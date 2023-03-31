Get the coffee party started in Lujiazui!
The seventh coffee festival is taking place currently in Lujiazui.
This time, we tried a variety of coffees, including an Americano with sour bean juice (a snack from Beijing.) We also went to the coffee booth of table tennis champion Xu Xin. There are also a lot of surprises here.
At this festival, there are plenty of surprises including a barbershop where you can get a haircut! If you are a coffee enthusiast and happen to be in Shanghai, make sure not to miss out on this amazing coffee party.