﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

A new exhibition balancing biodiversity with urban sprawl

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  22:02 UTC+8, 2023-05-18       0
The new exhibition "Poetry of Life" comments on the relationship between natural preservation and urban sprawl, while seeking a harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  22:02 UTC+8, 2023-05-18       0
A new exhibition balancing biodiversity with urban sprawl
Ti Gong

"Poetry of Life" comments on the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

An exhibition creating a green oasis in the midst of our urban jungle has kicked off in Shanghai.

"Poetry of Life," currently on display at Century Link Mall, is dedicated to bringing people closer to wildlife, while commenting on the relationship between natural preservation and urban sprawl. It seeks to raise awareness of sustainable development, the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

Several scientific investigations and wildlife documentaries are screened at the entry of the exhibition at LG2. Habitats for four endangered species – the racoon dog, Yunnan snub-nosed monkey, the otter, and snow leopard – are recreated to display their living conditions.

Paintings, videos, sculptures and interactive installations represent an artistic interpretation of the natural protection. There's also a workshop, a small cinema and a reading space.

At LG1, a large greenery landscape called "Dream Oasis" extends to the outdoor plaza.

A new exhibition balancing biodiversity with urban sprawl
Ti Gong

A "Dream Oasis" in a concrete jungle.

If you go:

Date: Through June 5

Venue: Century Link Mall

Address: 1192 Century Ave

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     