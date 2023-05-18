A new exhibition balancing biodiversity with urban sprawl

The new exhibition "Poetry of Life" comments on the relationship between natural preservation and urban sprawl, while seeking a harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

Ti Gong

An exhibition creating a green oasis in the midst of our urban jungle has kicked off in Shanghai.

"Poetry of Life," currently on display at Century Link Mall, is dedicated to bringing people closer to wildlife, while commenting on the relationship between natural preservation and urban sprawl. It seeks to raise awareness of sustainable development, the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

Several scientific investigations and wildlife documentaries are screened at the entry of the exhibition at LG2. Habitats for four endangered species – the racoon dog, Yunnan snub-nosed monkey, the otter, and snow leopard – are recreated to display their living conditions.

Paintings, videos, sculptures and interactive installations represent an artistic interpretation of the natural protection. There's also a workshop, a small cinema and a reading space.

At LG1, a large greenery landscape called "Dream Oasis" extends to the outdoor plaza.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: Through June 5

Venue: Century Link Mall

Address: 1192 Century Ave