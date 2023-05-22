Derby day: city's two Top Super League football clubs battle at brand new Pudong Stadium
It was Derby Day! Shanghai's two Super League football clubs were set to battle at the brand new Pudong Stadium, with both teams sitting at the top of China's table. Excitement filled the air as Alex went to shout for the boys in blue, Shenhua FC.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
