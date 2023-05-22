Step into a fairytale at Disney's upgraded Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Shanghai Disneyland's magical salon will open on May 29. The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique turns kids between 3 and 12 into knights and princesses, followed by a photo shoot.

Shanghai Disneyland's magical salon is set to open once again on May 29, with upgraded offers and enhanced experiences.

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique has a long legacy of making dreams come true for children around the world. The castle-based salon inside the iconic Enchanted Storybook Castle offers an unforgettable fairy tale experience for children between 3 and 12, making both girls' and boys' dreams of becoming a regal princess or queen, or noble knight come true.

With a flick of a wand from cast members trained as the Fairy Godmother's apprentices, royals-to-be will undergo a magical makeover complete with gowns, costumes, and accessories. Upon its opening, the salon will offer an upgraded variety of packages that include hair, makeup, nail and face stickers, and accessories to create a dream look, followed by a personalized photography experience that may include shooting near the castle. From ball gowns to shields, every child can have their dreams of becoming a royal character come true.



Guests can call the Shanghai Disney Resort Reservation Center at 400-180-0000 to book the package for the same day as their park entry date. Alternatively, guests may purchase select packages directly on the official resort WeChat account, app, or website. The boutique also accepts walk-ins, subject to availability.