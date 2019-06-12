﻿
How to get a mobile phone SIM card in China

When you arrive in China, one of your primary tasks is to purchase a SIM card. Just a few simple steps, and you will have your own Chinese phone number.
When you arrive in China, one of your primary tasks is to purchase a SIM card.

China has three major mobile providers: China Unicom, China Telecom, and China Mobile. You can get a SIM card at the official representative offices of these companies.

Start by locating the nearest office and visiting it in person. The only document you need to provide is your passport.

There are diverse communication packages available, catering to different data consumption needs, ranging from a few GB to unlimited internet. Once you have selected the appropriate mobile tariff, you will need to make the payment, have your photo taken, and complete a form.

That's all! Just a few simple steps, and you will have your own Chinese phone number!

