Sleepless in Shanghai as night festival opens

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Nightlife Festival creates a "sleepless night" experience for both locals and expats through diverse programs.

Ti Gong

The Bund Craft Beer Festival provides a fun beer culture experience for beer enthusiasts.

The 2023 Shanghai Night Festival opened at the Bund Finance Center on Saturday with a craft beer festival and outdoor weekend market on the plaza and popular Fengjing Road.

Since its inception in 2020, the Shanghai Nightlife Festival has created a "sleepless night" experience for both locals and expats through diverse programs including shopping, food, tourism, entertainment, shows, reading, and sports.

As an important program of the festival, the pet-friendly outdoor bazaar at BFC features food, culture and arts. It will help to enrich people's night lives and boost the local economy and consumption.

More than 40 representative brands were invited to showcase their trendy products. The bazaar attracted a lot of people this weekend and demonstrated the charm and vitality of the city.

Ti Gong

The outdoor market at the Bund Finance Center features elements of food, culture and arts.

During the event, the Bund Craft Beer Festival also provided a fun experience for beer enthusiasts and visitors. Brewers of craft beer brands shared with visitors flavors and stories of different beer brands.

On weekends from June 10 to July 9, the market on Fengjing Road will also transform into a concert living room and a tipsy trendy community, providing a rich selection of food and wine.

At the same time, music community activities, trendy sports experiences, and the Bund dance parties will also be staged to offer more entertainment options.

Starting from June 17, the BFC Music Festival will also return with more than 50 musical performances of multiple styles and themes, such as original music and esports game music.

The center will also collaborate with Universal Music to stage the "Music Is Universal" themed exhibition on June 30. The exhibition will be divided into different areas of classic tribute, Disney music and Dolby music to offer an immersive experience.

Ti Gong

A past BFC Musical Festival. Starting from June 17, the BFC Music Festival will return with more than 50 live musical performances.

Ti Gong

The event helps to enrich people's night lives and boost local economy and consumption.

2023 Shanghai Night Festival

Date: Weekends during June 3-30

Venue: Bund Finance Center

Address: 600 Zhongshan Rd E2

中山东二路600号

