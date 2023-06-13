Peppa Pig comes to life in The Place mall

Beloved children's character Peppa Pig brings his family and friends to The Place mall in Changning District with a series of activities and events for kids.

Spend the upcoming summer vacation with Peppa Pig!

A real-life Peppa Pig world is built in The Place mall in Changning District, recreating several classic scenes of the popular British cartoon series.

Children can ride on merry-go-round with Peppa Pig, explore the dinosaur park with George Pig, uncover the hidden treasures in the sands with Daddy Pig and take the little train with Grandpa Pig, among more activities and experiences.

Besides, Peppa Pig, Rebecca Rabbit and other characters will show up in surprise and interact with children.

If you go:

Date: 10am-9:30pm, through July 16

Venue: L1, The Place 虹桥南丰城南区L1中庭

Address: 100 Zunyi Road 遵义路100号

Admission: 88 yuan (US$12)