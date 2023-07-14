﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Check out your ACG idols at CCG Expo 2023

﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  22:20 UTC+8, 2023-07-14       0
The China International Comics and Games Expo 2023 features game products, art exhibitions, manga cafes, popular cosplayers, and performances.
﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  22:20 UTC+8, 2023-07-14       0
Check out your ACG idols at CCG Expo 2023
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Fiona poses in the costume of Sailor Moon at the CCG Expo 2023.

The ongoing China International Comics and Games Expo (CCG) 2023, Shanghai's first large-scale ACG carnival, is offering game merchandise, stunning art exhibitions, manga cafes, premieres, idol groups, popular cosplayers, and diverse performances.

Taking photos with cosplayers is one of the most exciting aspects of attending an anime expo for ACG fans.

Check out your ACG idols at CCG Expo 2023
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

A 55-year-old cosplayer nailed "Master Roshi" from the famous Japanese anime "Dragon Ball."

This time, I ran into a "mature" 55-year-old cosplayer. He was excellent as "Master Roshi" from the classic Japanese anime "Dragon Ball." He is a spondylitis patient and has been exercising regularly. He became interested in cosplay a few years ago and aims to spread more positive energy.

Age is never a barrier for ACG fans. A girl dressed as an elf said that she wanted to be a cosplayer when she was in middle school, but she couldn't afford the expensive clothes and props. CCG is the first ACG event she is attending after graduating from university and receiving a paycheck.

"You're never too old to pursue your dreams," she remarked.

Check out your ACG idols at CCG Expo 2023
Ti Gong

An ACG fan in a furry costume.

Check out your ACG idols at CCG Expo 2023
Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Taking photos with ACG friends is one of the most enjoyable aspects of attending an ACG event.

For the first time, Shanghai game firm miHoYo is participating in the CCG Expo and has brought the popular game "Genshin Impact."

With the performances of characters, the booth has become one of the most popular at the expo, with a line that has extended to the entrance.

Even if it takes almost an hour to get into the event, fans are nonetheless eager to meet their idols and purchase the game's limited-themed merchandise.

Check out your ACG idols at CCG Expo 2023
Ti Gong

Fans wait in line to meet their ACG idols.

Check out your ACG idols at CCG Expo 2023
Ti Gong

Visitors crowd around the booth of the popular game "Genshin Impact."

This year's expo will feature a new Chinese anime. Tencent Video has brought well-known titles such as "The King's Avatar" and "Fox Spirit Matchmaker," as well as three new works titled "Shrouding the Heavens," "Blades of the Guardians," and "The Chronosphere Guards."

With immersive exhibitions and activities, the concept of "digital cultural tourism" is a major draw.

Tianwen Kadokawa, a well-known animation studio in Guangzhou, has recreated restaurant scenes from Nobeko Azukisan's Daily Series in the exhibition hall's central hall.

Shanghai Animation Film Studio's popular "Yao – Chinese Folktales" series – "The Little Monsters' Summer" and "The Little Store" – bring anime stories to reality, while "Black Cat Sheriff" has anime characters in camping tents, attracting ACG fans for photos.

An immersive interactive game called "Time Traveler" is online. Choose a role in the WeChat mini-program, then complete different goals at each booth to earn a stamp. After completing the tasks, there is an award, similar to playing an online game.

The "Animation Film Carnival 2023 – Japanese Animation Film Screening" will be held outside the exhibition hall until July 24. In Shanghai, nine animation films, including the "Pokemon" and "Lupin III" series, as well as the "Crayon Shin-chan" series, will be screened in five theaters.

Exhibition info:

Date: July 13-16

Venue: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center

Address: 1099 Guozhan Rd

国展路1099号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Tencent
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     