Check out your ACG idols at CCG Expo 2023

The ongoing China International Comics and Games Expo (CCG) 2023, Shanghai's first large-scale ACG carnival, is offering game merchandise, stunning art exhibitions, manga cafes, premieres, idol groups, popular cosplayers, and diverse performances.

Taking photos with cosplayers is one of the most exciting aspects of attending an anime expo for ACG fans.

This time, I ran into a "mature" 55-year-old cosplayer. He was excellent as "Master Roshi" from the classic Japanese anime "Dragon Ball." He is a spondylitis patient and has been exercising regularly. He became interested in cosplay a few years ago and aims to spread more positive energy.

Age is never a barrier for ACG fans. A girl dressed as an elf said that she wanted to be a cosplayer when she was in middle school, but she couldn't afford the expensive clothes and props. CCG is the first ACG event she is attending after graduating from university and receiving a paycheck.

"You're never too old to pursue your dreams," she remarked.

For the first time, Shanghai game firm miHoYo is participating in the CCG Expo and has brought the popular game "Genshin Impact."

With the performances of characters, the booth has become one of the most popular at the expo, with a line that has extended to the entrance.

Even if it takes almost an hour to get into the event, fans are nonetheless eager to meet their idols and purchase the game's limited-themed merchandise.

This year's expo will feature a new Chinese anime. Tencent Video has brought well-known titles such as "The King's Avatar" and "Fox Spirit Matchmaker," as well as three new works titled "Shrouding the Heavens," "Blades of the Guardians," and "The Chronosphere Guards."

With immersive exhibitions and activities, the concept of "digital cultural tourism" is a major draw.

Tianwen Kadokawa, a well-known animation studio in Guangzhou, has recreated restaurant scenes from Nobeko Azukisan's Daily Series in the exhibition hall's central hall.



Shanghai Animation Film Studio's popular "Yao – Chinese Folktales" series – "The Little Monsters' Summer" and "The Little Store" – bring anime stories to reality, while "Black Cat Sheriff" has anime characters in camping tents, attracting ACG fans for photos.

An immersive interactive game called "Time Traveler" is online. Choose a role in the WeChat mini-program, then complete different goals at each booth to earn a stamp. After completing the tasks, there is an award, similar to playing an online game.

The "Animation Film Carnival 2023 – Japanese Animation Film Screening" will be held outside the exhibition hall until July 24. In Shanghai, nine animation films, including the "Pokemon" and "Lupin III" series, as well as the "Crayon Shin-chan" series, will be screened in five theaters.



Exhibition info:

Date: July 13-16



Venue: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center

Address: 1099 Guozhan Rd

国展路1099号

