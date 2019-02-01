How to enhance your Chinese lifestyle with must-have apps

In this video, we will delve further into this topic and reveal the Western equivalents of popular Chinese apps.

China has been internationally recognized for its remarkable progress in digital and technological fields.

In order to fully embrace the Chinese lifestyle, it is essential to have a diverse range of smartphone apps. Among them, two apps are particularly noteworthy: WeChat, which is similar to WhatsApp in the Western world, and Alipay, which shares similarities with PayPal.

In this video, we will delve further into this topic and reveal the Western equivalents of popular Chinese apps.