﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Zhangyuan to turn pink in a bold fashion statement

﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  20:43 UTC+8, 2023-07-19       0
This weekend, Lancôme will organize a pop-up exhibition that will turn the pedestrian thoroughfare along Zhangyuan at Maoming Road N. into a gorgeous pink paradise.
﻿ Li Fei
Li Fei
  20:43 UTC+8, 2023-07-19       0
Zhangyuan to turn pink in a bold fashion statement
Ti Gong

The 100-meter-long pedestrian strip along Zhangyuan at Maoming Rpad N. will be transformed into a pink block this weekend.

The bustling 100-meter-long pedestrian street along Zhangyuan at will transform into a stunning pink paradise this weekend as Lancôme hosts a pop-up exhibition.

The three vibrant colors on Maoming Road N. come from Lancôme's recently launched Dramalipsticks. In the center of this usually busy road, dozens of red dressing tables, huge floor-to-ceiling mirrors, red-orange-pink zebra crossings, pink lounge chairs, and stunning shop windows adorned with flowers will be put up.

Visitors can participate in an interactive experience where they can try on several lipstick colors, take a Polaroid snapshot, and even receive a complimentary themed hand fan. Don't pass up this opportunity to sample Lancôme's latest inventions.

Zhangyuan to turn pink in a bold fashion statement

The "Drama by You" block

Exhibition info:

Date: July 22-23

Venue: Maoming Road N. weekend pedestrian street

Address: Maoming Road N. between Wujiang and Weihai roads

茂名北路 (吴江路-威海路段)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     