Zhangyuan to turn pink in a bold fashion statement

Ti Gong

The bustling 100-meter-long pedestrian street along Zhangyuan at will transform into a stunning pink paradise this weekend as Lancôme hosts a pop-up exhibition.

The three vibrant colors on Maoming Road N. come from Lancôme's recently launched Dramalipsticks. In the center of this usually busy road, dozens of red dressing tables, huge floor-to-ceiling mirrors, red-orange-pink zebra crossings, pink lounge chairs, and stunning shop windows adorned with flowers will be put up.

Visitors can participate in an interactive experience where they can try on several lipstick colors, take a Polaroid snapshot, and even receive a complimentary themed hand fan. Don't pass up this opportunity to sample Lancôme's latest inventions.

Exhibition info:

Date: July 22-23



Venue: Maoming Road N. weekend pedestrian street

Address: Maoming Road N. between Wujiang and Weihai roads

茂名北路 (吴江路-威海路段)