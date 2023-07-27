Take off into an ocean world at Shanghai's first 'sky aquarium'

Shanghai's first-ever "sky aquarium" is now open, with Skysea taking up the fifth and sixth floors of the new Dream Gala mall in Minhang District and covering 6,000 square meters.

Ti Gong

Skysea takes up the fifth and sixth floors of the newly-opened Dream Gala mall in Minhang District, covering an area of 6,000 square meters.

At 25 meters above ground, the aquarium in the air takes people into a magical ocean world where more than 10,000 marine creatures live, including penguins, jelly fish, sharks, and seals.

The aquarium also presents a unique immersive experience for visitors through attractions such as the "Submarine Tunnel," the "360° Fantasy Jellyfish Theater" and the "Semi-interactive Penguin Island".

Special events will be held in the near future, such as underwater overnight stays, underwater dinners, as well as snorkelling courses for adults and a "Conch Lecture Hall" open for families with children.

Ti Gong

The mall, which just opened over last weekend, labels itself as a mixture of "marine pavilion + shopping center."

Art-wise, for instance, the mall is interspersed with a series of installations developed by pioneering artists Nadim Karam and Moradavaga around the theme of "Sea Dream" so as to immerse people in a fantasy ocean dream.

Of the installations, "The Dancing Octopus," which stands elegantly at the entrance of the mall, is the first outdoor large-scale art installation by Karam in China.

Inspired by sea creatures full of spirituality and dynamism, the artwork triggers people's imagination with the image of real and static movement, and uses iconic colors and a sense of constructive modelling to create an abstract, dreamlike journey in the sea.

Ti Gong

In celebration of the opening, the mall has raised curtain on its "Say Hi" ocean-themed carnival where mysterious marine creatures are turned into amusement facilities, bringing exploration fun to parents and children.

The super-large jellyfish ocean ball pool and an octopus interactive area are also open. On the colorful "Say Hi" island, people can closely interact with cute capybaras.

The carnival will last through August 31.

During the period, a "Chill" beach festival will also be held every Friday to Sunday, with music, sunsets, food stands and various handicraft ocean-themed accessory shops on offer.

If you go:

Venue: Dream Gala 海梦一方

Address: 1389, Lianhua Rd S., Minhang District 闵行区莲花南路1389号

Tips: You can purchase tickets and make reservations for the Skysea Aquarium by searching for "Skysea云上海洋馆" on WeChat, Douyin or Ttrip.com.





