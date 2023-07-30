Grow Up exhibition features Shanghai memories

An exhibition showcasing Shanghai memories has opened at the Century Link Mall.

Ti Gong

An exhibition showcasing Shanghai memories has opened at the Century Link Mall.

The "Grow Up" exhibition features 43 pieces of artworks by artists and ordinary people, telling their stories of Shanghai, reflecting the city's inclusive and open spirit.

Uyama Tsumugi, a Japanese illustrator, has been living in Shanghai for nearly seven years, during which time she has assimilated into an old neighborhood in downtown Xujiahui area, learning Shanghai dialect and slang words.

In her display area, typical elements in shikumen living are seen, such as tanyu (痰盂), a kind of a chamber pot used as a potty and spittoon, and wucudou (丫叉头), a pole with a Y-shape end used to help hang clothes on clothesline. Her living, such as going to a local eatery to buy breakfast is told in her illustrations.

Imaginechina

"The scent of osmanthus is the most attractive element in Shanghai," she said. "Exploring local old items is also a very interesting part in my life.

"My dream is to promote Shanghai to the world through my illustrations, to have overseas people know a modern China."

Chinese artist Wang Junfeng put his photos, which compare the city's old neighborhoods with modern skyscrapers, in layers of black boxes, implying that little surprises can be found in trivial lives.

Other exhibits include old furniture and items used in old Shanghai neighborhoods, models of the city's landmarks such as Shanghai Disney Resort and Shanghai Stadium that is home of Shenhua FC, and videos of oral history of local senior residents.

The exhibition will last to August 13 on the LG2 floor. During the period, Chill Pill band, Joyful Singers chorus, Tao Dance Theater performing group and other performers will present shows every weekends.

Imaginechina

If you go:

Date: Through August 13

Venue: Century Link Mall 世纪汇广场

Address: 1192 Century Ave, the Pudong New Area 浦东新区世纪大道1192号