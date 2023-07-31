Pokémon characters set to spend summer with Shanghai children
Cute Pokémon characters have gathered in Shanghai to spend the summer holiday with children.
Featuring sand, waterways, and recreational facilities, the atrium of The Place mall has been converted to a funfair, where a beach party is being hosted.
Pikachu, Psyduck, Squirtle, Charmander and other popular characters are there to wait for children to play beach volleyball, enjoy drifting on the waterways, and experience other fun. They can also choose to laze on a lounge chair under a sunshade and enjoy music from a live band, while pretending to be at the sea.
Pokémon characters in costumes will appear from time to time to interact with children and take photos with them.
If you go:
Date: Through September 17
Operation hours: 10am-9:30pm
Venue: The Place mall 虹桥南丰城
Address: 100 Zunyi Road, Changning District 长宁区遵义路100号