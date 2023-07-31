﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Pokémon characters set to spend summer with Shanghai children

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  12:20 UTC+8, 2023-08-01       0
Featuring sand, waterways, and recreational facilities, the atrium of The Place mall has been converted to a funfair, where a beach party is being hosted.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  12:20 UTC+8, 2023-08-01       0
Pokémon characters set to spend summer with Shanghai children
Ti Gong

Pokémon characters interact with children at the mall.

Cute Pokémon characters have gathered in Shanghai to spend the summer holiday with children.

Featuring sand, waterways, and recreational facilities, the atrium of The Place mall has been converted to a funfair, where a beach party is being hosted.

Pikachu, Psyduck, Squirtle, Charmander and other popular characters are there to wait for children to play beach volleyball, enjoy drifting on the waterways, and experience other fun. They can also choose to laze on a lounge chair under a sunshade and enjoy music from a live band, while pretending to be at the sea.

Pokémon characters in costumes will appear from time to time to interact with children and take photos with them.

Pokémon characters set to spend summer with Shanghai children
Ti Gong

Children play with water at the mall.

If you go:

Date: Through September 17

Operation hours: 10am-9:30pm

Venue: The Place mall 虹桥南丰城

Address: 100 Zunyi Road, Changning District 长宁区遵义路100号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Changning
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     