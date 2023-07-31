Pokémon characters set to spend summer with Shanghai children

Featuring sand, waterways, and recreational facilities, the atrium of The Place mall has been converted to a funfair, where a beach party is being hosted.

Ti Gong

Cute Pokémon characters have gathered in Shanghai to spend the summer holiday with children.

Pikachu, Psyduck, Squirtle, Charmander and other popular characters are there to wait for children to play beach volleyball, enjoy drifting on the waterways, and experience other fun. They can also choose to laze on a lounge chair under a sunshade and enjoy music from a live band, while pretending to be at the sea.

Pokémon characters in costumes will appear from time to time to interact with children and take photos with them.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: Through September 17

Operation hours: 10am-9:30pm

Venue: The Place mall 虹桥南丰城

Address: 100 Zunyi Road, Changning District 长宁区遵义路100号