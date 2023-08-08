Variety of water lilies in full bloom at Songjiang exhibition

An exhibition featuring the display of about 320 varieties of water lilies is bringing some cool breeze and a kaleidoscope of colors to Chenshan Botanical Garden in Shanghai.

15 Photos | View Slide Show › Water lilies

















































An exhibition featuring the display of about 320 varieties of water lilies is bringing some cool breeze and a kaleidoscope of colors to Chenshan Botanical Garden in Shanghai's Songjiang District.

Water lilies in blue, red, purple, pink, white and yellow are in full bloom at the suburban garden.

The water lily exhibition, which kicked off on Tuesday, comprises five display areas with some rare varieties of the flower on show.

A 600-meter water lily landscape belt has been created to showcase the beauty of different varieties of the flower.

Science education activities such as lectures will be held to enrich visitors' experience.

Date: Through September 24

Venue: Chenshan Botanical Garden 辰山植物园

Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway, Songjiang District 松江区辰花公路3888号

Admission: 40 yuan