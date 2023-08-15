Eco-friendly Art Festival marks first National Ecology Day

Combining local culture with ecological protection and green development, the Eco-friendly Art Festival opened on Tuesday at the West Bund Art Center.

The Eco-friendly Art Festival features 11 cultural and artistic activities involving performance art, installation art, and handicraft art. When art meets ecology, a magic spark is triggered with boundless imagination.

It represents a combination of traditional Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) culture, haipai (Shanghai-style) culture, as well as ecological protection and orientation of low-carbon development.

A number of artworks made from waste are on display at the West Bund Art Center.

These include art installations made from waste furniture, dresses made from waste fabrics, and digital artworks conveying the message of marine ecological diversity protection.

Artworks by inheritors of haipai crochet art, an intangible cultural heritage; posters featuring wild animals; paintings made of discarded pop-top cans; photos spotlighting the renovation of Shanghai's old town area; and edible artworks bearing the theme of nature and biodiversity are also part of the showcase.

A fashion show with costumes made from waste materials was staged at the opening ceremony.

The festival is being held to raise public awareness and prompt actions to protect the ecological environment, which can start from small things such as garbage sorting, recycling of waste items, and energy saving, said Tang Jiafu, Party secretary of the city's ecology and environment bureau.

Festival info:

Date: 9am-8pm, through August 17

Venue: Hall N, West Bund Art Center

Address: 35 Fenggu Road, Xuhui District 徐汇区丰谷路35号

Admission: Free

