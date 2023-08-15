﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Eco-friendly Art Festival marks first National Ecology Day

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:58 UTC+8, 2023-08-15       0
Combining local culture with ecological protection and green development, the Eco-friendly Art Festival opened on Tuesday at the West Bund Art Center.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:58 UTC+8, 2023-08-15       0

An art festival themed on ecology and environmental protection kicked off on Tuesday in Xuhui District, marking the first National Ecology Day on August 15.

The Eco-friendly Art Festival features 11 cultural and artistic activities involving performance art, installation art, and handicraft art. When art meets ecology, a magic spark is triggered with boundless imagination.

Eco-friendly Art Festival marks first National Ecology Day
Ti Gong

A duck sculpture made from waste materials is part of the art festival.

It represents a combination of traditional Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) culture, haipai (Shanghai-style) culture, as well as ecological protection and orientation of low-carbon development.

A number of artworks made from waste are on display at the West Bund Art Center.

Eco-friendly Art Festival marks first National Ecology Day
Ti Gong

Paintings with ecological themes are showcased in the festival.

These include art installations made from waste furniture, dresses made from waste fabrics, and digital artworks conveying the message of marine ecological diversity protection.

Artworks by inheritors of haipai crochet art, an intangible cultural heritage; posters featuring wild animals; paintings made of discarded pop-top cans; photos spotlighting the renovation of Shanghai's old town area; and edible artworks bearing the theme of nature and biodiversity are also part of the showcase.

Eco-friendly Art Festival marks first National Ecology Day
Ti Gong

Photos on display encourage environmental awareness.

A fashion show with costumes made from waste materials was staged at the opening ceremony.

The festival is being held to raise public awareness and prompt actions to protect the ecological environment, which can start from small things such as garbage sorting, recycling of waste items, and energy saving, said Tang Jiafu, Party secretary of the city's ecology and environment bureau.

Eco-friendly Art Festival marks first National Ecology Day
Ti Gong

An artwork made of waste fabrics is on display.

Festival info:

Date: 9am-8pm, through August 17

Venue: Hall N, West Bund Art Center

Address: 35 Fenggu Road, Xuhui District 徐汇区丰谷路35号

Admission: Free

Eco-friendly Art Festival marks first National Ecology Day
Ti Gong

A cake in the shape of green mountains is also on display.

Eco-friendly Art Festival marks first National Ecology Day
Ti Gong

A close-up of the duck sculpture shows how waste can be repurposed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
Xuhui
West Bund Art Center
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     