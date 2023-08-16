Qixi Festival celebrations for lovebirds start on the Bund

Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, falls on August 22 this year and originates from an ancient Chinese legend of star-crossed lovers Niulang and Zhinu.

Love is in the air on the Bund as the Bund Finance Center starts its celebrations for Qixi Festival, which is also known as the Chinese Valentine's Day.

This year, the festival falls on August 22 and the celebrations will run through August 27. Originating from an ancient Chinese legend of star-crossed lovers Niulang and Zhinu, the festival is widely embraced by lovebirds in China.

According to the legend, the cowherd and the weaver fairy lovers are separated by the Silver River and can only reunite once a year during the festival when a flock of magpies forms a bridge across the river for them.

BFC's open terrace with stunning skyline views of the Bund has been decorated with art installations, roses, and colored balloons so couples can speak of their love and date in a romantic ambiance.

Couples can also get special rose gifts with sincere blessings from a pop-up flower store after sharing their photos on social media platforms.

The popular weekend market on Fengjing Road will also take Qixi as its theme and refresh the street bazaar with more interactive programs, such as musicals, traditional art workshops, and pop-up performances.

At Kyoto House, an exhibition of more than 90 items of exquisite pottery and handicrafts by 31 Japanese artists is also being staged through mid-October. Couples can also attend artists' lectures on various forms of art, including pottery, ikebana, and incense.

Qixi Festival celebrations

Date: Through August 27



Venue: Bund Finance Center

Address: 600 Zhongshan Rd E2

中山东二路600号