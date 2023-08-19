﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Zhangyuan becomes a 'butterfly garden' for Chinese Valentine's Day

With Qixi Festival on the way, Zhangyuan has transformed into a "butterfly garden" for Chinese Valentine's Day. The area will feature themed events and pop-ups, with photo-ops.
Ti Gong

Exhibition "Butterfly Garden"

Thousand of roses and butterflies pop up in Zhangyuan, as a celebration for the upcoming Qixi Festival, which is also known as Chinese Valentine's Day.

The butterfly symbolizes happiness in Chinese love stories. In Lancôme's new exhibition "Butterfly Garden," the historic buildings and alleys are decorated with golden butterflies and pink roses, presenting a magical view of the Qixi Festival from Chinese fairy tales.

Ti Gong

Thousand of roses and butterflies pop up in Zhangyuan in Lancôme's new exhibition "Butterfly Garden."

A Qixi-themed makeup room is set up at the No. 6 building during the exhibition. Visitors can try on limited lipstick colors and make up for the festival, taking photos with roses and butterflies, and try special drinks. They can even receive complimentary themed gifts.

The exhibition will run through August 22, the day Qixi Festival falls on. Don't pass up this romantic garden date on Chinese Valentine's Day.

Ti Gong

A window decorated with butterflies

Exhibition info:

Date: August 18-22

Venue: Zhangyuan

Address: 588 Weihai Rd

威海路588弄

