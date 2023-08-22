﻿
Feature / Lifestyle

Tang-style fair opens to celebrate Qixi Festival

The fair, at The Place mall, offers an alternative to celebrate the Qixi Festival, Chinese Valentine's Day, with traditional decorations and a romantic festive atmosphere.
Ti Gong

People wearing traditional hanfu clothes are at the fair for visitors to take photos with.

A traditional Tang-style fair has opened in Shanghai, offering an alternative to celebrate the Qixi Festival, Chinese Valentine's Day, on Tuesday.

The fair, at The Place mall, is adorned with a series of Chinese-style decorations and shaped lanterns, which creates a vibrant corridor illuminated with colorful lights. Banners printed with ancient Chinese poems have been hung.

To celebrate the Qixi Festival, the event specially created a romantic festive atmosphere for consumers by setting up several photo spots for capturing memorable moments.

Activities for people to experience hanfu (Han-style clothes), tea culture and other traditional Chinese cultures are on offer. When the Mid-Autumn festival approaches in September, seasonal activities and traditional Chinese games like lantern riddles and touhu (arrow-throwing) will be provided.

Ti Gong

A woman in traditional hanfu clothing accepts a cup of tea.

If you go:

Date: Through October 15

Venue: The Place mall 虹桥南丰城

Address: 100 Zunyi Road, Changning District 长宁区遵义路100号

Tips: The event will be open every Thursday to Sunday and on public holidays. Additionally, from August 18 to August 27, it will be open daily. In case of extreme weather conditions, the market may be temporarily closed.

Ti Gong

Two women pose for a photo with a backdrop of traditional Chinese decorations.

Source: SHINE
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

