Power Talks at Xintai Warehouse look to inspire women

The 103-year-old Xintai Warehouse has been transformed into a "Power Talks" stage by Kérastase Paris, sharing inspiring stories of women from various fields through dialogue.

Ti Gong

Despite a universal preference for youth, every age and appearance has its own beauty, and the essence of beauty comes from the inner vitality of women, which should be cherished and celebrated throughout their lives.

Along the Suzhou Creek, the 103-year-old Xintai Warehouse has been transformed into a "Power Talks" stage sponsored by Kérastase Paris, focusing on the topic of women's life force and sharing inspiring stories of vibrant women from various fields through dialogue. This initiative aims to help thousands of women rediscover their initial aspirations, listen to their inner voices, find their true paths, and pursue what they truly love, unleashing their boundless life force.

The "Power Talks" have been transformed into pictures, sentences, and books, which will run at the warehouse through September 18.

Ti Gong

Four influential female mentors led the "Power Talks" – Chinese actress Zhong Chuxi; Yang Tianzhen, a famous celebrity agent and entrepreneur in China; Chinese fencer Sun Yiwen; and Ling Yun, an inheritor of Emei martial arts.

They encouraged women to break free from prejudices, standards, constraints, and doubts, to explore, discover, embrace, and unleash their vibrant life force. No woman is born inherently exceptional or elegant, they shared. Every girl's journey of growth requires role models like guiding lights. Those women's stories would serve as guiding lights for more women, and their words would pave the way for more achievements.

Visitors can read the mentors' opinions during the next two weeks as they help more women realize, through these conversations, that what others perceive as "flaws" can also be unique "features."

"What matters is staying true to oneself and creating one's own standards if unable to meet others' expectations," the four shared during the talk. "As long as we harness the power within ourselves and possess a strong inner core, our life force will not diminish with age or disappear due to uncertainties. Instead, it will grow stronger with continuous growth, allowing women to bloom with more grace, confidence, and beauty."

Ti Gong

There are also interactive sectors at the exhibition. Kérastase Paris "moved" its Pure Camellia Extract Lab to the immersive art exhibition, where visitors can visually understand the extraction process of the blooms and even create their own edible pure camellia oil through a handcrafted workshop with French blogger Anna Noise.

In the future, the "Power Talks" training program will join with the China Women's Development Foundation, inviting women from different fields to become mentors, sharing women's stories, and answering questions for more women.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info:

Date: Through September 18

Venue: Xintai Warehouse

Address: 77 Shanxi Rd N.

山西北路77号

Admission: Free; reservation is required on the WeChat mini-program "卡诗品牌之家."