Pop-up fashion events bring trends to Shanghai

Fashion and beauty trends can be found everywhere for urban dwellers. Exhibitions with free gifts are popular in town, while more collaborations with top designers can be expected. The top fashion news of this week is the UNIQLO:C's global debut, which is expected to create a rush in the city; Choco Concert's ice cream and 3CE's lipstick-sketch are offered free when you head into their pop-up events.

The global debut of UNIQLO:C

After successful collections with MARNI, JW ANDERSON and Jil Sander, UNIQLO launched its new collaboration with Clare Waight Keller, former creative director of Givenchy and the mastermind behind Meghan Markle's wedding dress.

UNIQLO:C, headed by the Birmingham-born designer, chose Shanghai to make its global debut. The designer took to Instagram to announce the news, writing, "So excited to introduce the launch of my new label UNIQLO," alongside a slideshow of what to expect.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Corduroy tailoring, pleated skirts and a iconic trench coat are highlights of the new collection. Similarly to other designer collaborations before, many users of social media platform Xiaohongshu (Red) said that they were impatiently waiting to purchase the items.

Trousers cut a boyish attitude while fluid skirts and dresses come in delicate micro-florals and paisley prints, which can be mixed and matched with a collection of relaxed sweaters, shrunken cardigans, and zipped boyfriend pullovers. UNIQLO's iconic round mini shoulder bag comes in a chic, oversized version that can transport all your personal items from urban life to a casual weekend in the country.

The collection will go on sale on September 15 at all UNIQLO stores in Shanghai, as well as at the online flagship shops.

Date: From September 15

Venue: UNIQLO stores

'Yuan Fang' pop-up exhibition on Yanqing Road

This pop-up exhibition takes inspiration from Choco Concert's iconic "Yuan Fang" (circle and square) series and revolves around the theme, "No rules, no boundaries." By deconstructing, reshaping, and swapping elements, the exhibition breaks free from conventional norms and challenges the perception of sportswear fashion. Using the concept, the installation "My right and left foot are different" creates a unique asymmetrical design while keeping a balance in practicality.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Limited "Ice choco" ice creams are offered free to visitors.

Date: Through September 10, 11am-8pm

Address: 34 Yanqing Rd

3CE 'lipstick-sketch' pops up in four cities

A new style of pop-up events is coming. The creative makeup brand 3CE STYLENANDA has joined with popular illustrators to bring a lipstick-sketch itinerant event in four cities – Shanghai, Xiamen, Nanjing, and Chengdu. Starting this week at Shanghai's Xintiandi, the event will run through September 24 in other cities.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The immersive event was inspired by 3CE's make-up concept of "lip core," launched with its new lipstick – Hazy Lip Clay, which gives a long-lasting, clay-texture, matte-effect lip. If comparing makeup to painting, the lip must be the highlight to color in.

Using the newly launched Hazy Lip Clay instead of paint, visitors can choose their own lip color to create a self-portrait in the style of Chinese ink-wash painting.

Date & venue:

September 5: Xintiandi, Shanghai

September 9-10: Baolong City, Xiamen

September 16-17: Deji Plaza, Nanjing

September 23-24: Qunguang Plaza, Chengdu