Furnishing and home designs on show in Shanghai this week

Furniture China 2023 opened at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, as Maison Shanghai 2023 opened at the Shanghai World Exhibition & Convention Center.

Ti Gong

If you are looking for inspiration to beautify your sweet home, then you shouldn't miss these two major home design events that are currently underway in Shanghai.



Maison Shanghai at the Shanghai World Exhibition & Convention Center will run through Thursday, and Furniture China 2023 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center will close a day later.



The exhibitions have attracted 2,635 furniture companies from 26 countries and regions, with more than 200,000 visitors expected to be welcomed to the two locations.

Under the theme of "in now," the exhibitions feature "live in now, design in now, change in now, and smart in now," and focus on new patterns, new groups, new business forms, and new technologies in the industry.

With a total of 146 overseas exhibitors from France, Belgium, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and Turkey, the 28th Furniture China 2023 has 18 indoor and 26 outdoor exhibition halls, including categories such as furniture, materials, furnishings, and home designs. The exhibition covers an area of 320,000 square meters, making it the largest exhibition by a single industry in China this year.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Maison Shanghai 2023 features home designs with a series of exhibitions such as Design of Designers, RE.d Modern Design Exhibition, 100 in Home, exploring lifestyles of the future. At the "DOD Store," "Modern Design Week," and "Selected List," visitors may experience products and designs and place orders on site.

The exhibitions also have a digital version at dts.jiagle.com from September 12 to 22, where VR scenes of over 1,000 exhibitors' booths and over 50 3D showrooms can be explored online.

Exhibition info:

Furniture China 2023



Date: September 11-14, 9am-5:30pm; September 15, 9am-2:30pm

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center

Address: 2345 Longyang Rd

龙阳路2345号

Maison Shanghai 2023

Date: September 11-13, 9am-5:30pm; September 14, 9am-2:30pm

Venue: Shanghai World Exhibition & Convention Center

Address: 1099 Guozhan Rd

国展路1099号