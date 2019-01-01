From a green bean to a cup of coffee: A tour of newly opened Starbucks Coffee Innovation Park

We are all very familiar with Starbucks coffee, but have you ever wondered how many intricate steps are involved in transforming a green coffee bean into your favorite cup of brew.

We are all very familiar with Starbucks coffee, but have you ever wondered how many steps are involved in transforming a raw green coffee bean into your favorite cup of brew.

Join us in the latest episode of Niche Shanghai as we take you on a journey to Starbucks' Coffee Innovation Park in Kunshan and learn about the intricate process behind each cup of coffee.

The park, which is said to be the most advanced and energy-saving coffee roasting factory of Starbucks all over the world, can reduce 30% of energy consumption and carbon emission. Let's check it out.