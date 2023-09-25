A tasty guide for Shanghai Rolex Masters

The 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters will be held at the Qizhong Tennis Center, where apart from the exciting and intense competitions, there will be a variety of fun and food options.

The 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters will be held at the Qizhong Tennis Center in Minhang District from October 2 to 15. After a three-year absence, the tournament is back with an expanded scale and a longer schedule.

Apart from the exciting and intense competitions, there is also a variety of fun and food options around the venue. Here is the ultimate guide for you:

On October 2-3, those who purchase qualifying tickets on the official website can receive an electronic voucher of the same value (60 yuan, or US$8.21)) to redeem for on-site souvenirs, food and beverages.

During the tournament, many stars will appear on the training ground and the organizers will announce their training schedule at the time. With the training plan in hand, you can easily pick your favorite stars and take photos with them.

In addition, there will be a wide range of food options at the venue to satisfy your taste buds, including fast food and beverages, along with desserts and snacks.

Shake Shack, a popular street burger restaurant from New York, will offer fans different combo options, including their signature beef burger and bacon cheese hotdog, popular crinkle cut fries and crispy chicken nuggets, and lemonade and iced tea.



Bright Dairy will provide six types of ice cream and if you are a healthy food buff, you can choose the Beiwei 47 sweet corn combo, which includes 3 ears of sweet corn and 3 packs of corn kernels.

How can we watch matches without beer and champagne?

The Shanghai Rolex Masters will join forces with famous beer brand Heineken to create a "beer garden" for fans at the tennis center. You will have the chance to enjoy the all-new product Heineken 0.0, which is a non-alcoholic, pure-tasting, and all-malt beer. During breaks in the competition, the "Heineken stage" will also feature exciting band and electronic music performances.



Moet & Chandon Champagne has specially prepared the small 200ml bottles of champagne for fans to enjoy straight away at the venue.

As a century-old coffee brand in Italy, Lavazza will blend "tennis genes" with classic Italian coffee to present fans with new inspiration signature drinks, such as "Ice Orange Electrolyte Americano" or "Melon Buffalo Milk Latte."

CNS will have an exclusive booth, too! Don't miss it!

So make sure to drop by the City News Service booth located on the first floor of the Retail Pavilion. You'll have plenty of opportunities to take photos, participate in our interactive activities and receive some fabulous special gifts. Don't miss this chance to make your tennis experience all the more memorable.

There are much more in terms of food and activities to explore at the Qizhong center as well as the city. Come to Shanghai in October to enjoy a feast of tennis at the Shanghai Rolex Masters.

