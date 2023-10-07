﻿
Exhibition focuses on work of iconic photographer

An exhibition "Horst: Photographer of Style" is on display at Taikoo Li Qiantan and will run till November 19.
Shot by Yan Jingyang. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Arina Yakupova, Wang Xinzhou.

An exhibition "Horst: Photographer of Style" is on display at Taikoo Li Qiantan and will run till November 19.

Fashion photography stands as a captivating art form, encapsulating style, beauty, and creativity – Horst P. Horst was a pioneer in this field. His distinctive artistic vision and meticulous craftsmanship have not only defined an era but continue to inspire and shape the world of fashion photography.

Dai Qian / SHINE

Arina Yakupova reads about Horst at the exhibition.

Born as Horst Paul Albert Bohrmann in 1906 in Germany, Horst demonstrated an early affinity with the arts.

In the 1930s, he relocated to Paris, igniting his professional journey as a photographer and adopting the name "Horst P. Horst." His burgeoning talent swiftly captured the attention of the fashion world, paving the way for collaborations with esteemed publications, including Vogue.

Horst's work was an embodiment of elegance and aesthetic precision. He possessed a remarkable ability to encapsulate the essence of haute couture, often employing dramatic lighting, compositional finesse, and an unwavering commitment to detail.

An exemplar of his artistry, the iconic "Mainbocher Corset" photograph showcases his mastery of light and shadow, highlighting the sculptural qualities inherent in the female form.

Horst possessed the unique gift of transforming his subjects into ethereal, timeless entities. His portraits of Hollywood luminaries, fashion icons, and royalty exuded an aura of glamour and allure that transcended conventional photography. Notable subjects included Marlene Dietrich, Coco Chanel, and the Duchess of Windsor, Wallis Simpson.

Dai Qian / SHINE

"Mainbocher Corset" by Horst

Horst blazed trails with his pioneering use of natural light in his photography. He frequently harnessed daylight to craft soft, sensuous, and shadow-infused effects, elevating the allure of his subjects. His adept manipulation of light and shadow became an indelible hallmark, distinguishing him among his contemporaries.

Additionally, Horst delved into an array of lighting techniques, experimenting with mirrors and translucent screens to conjure a dreamy, surreal quality within his photographs. These innovations catalyzed the evolution of fashion photography as an art form.

Dai Qian / SHINE

Coco Chanel by Horst

Horst's contributions endure as a vital force in the realm of fashion photography.

Contemporary photographers continually draw inspiration from his timeless elegance and meticulous attention to detail. Horst's legacy in fashion photography is a testament to timeless elegance, innovation, and sophistication.

His capacity to encapsulate haute couture's very essence and transmute his subjects into ethereal entities has left an indelible mark on the industry.

His prowess in lighting, composition, and detail continues to inspire and influence fashion photographers, ensuring that his contribution remains enduring and celebrated.

Horst P. Horst will forever be remembered as a pioneer and a genuine artist in the captivating world of fashion photography.

Dai Qian / SHINE

Elegance on show

