A summer night is the perfect time for observing bugs. This time we went to a small forest near the outer-ring of Shanghai. With the help of an expert, we found a fantastic world of bugs. Strange-looking spiders, emerging cicadas, inchworms hanging from the trees … sounds interesting or terrifying? Let's go and find out.