Alex at World University Games EP6: Explore the city of Leshan
17:32 UTC+8, 2023-08-12 0
Leshan is famous for its giant Buddha statue, and it also has a lot of delicious food to eat.
17:32 UTC+8, 2023-08-12 0
Alex has taken a trip to the city of Leshan, south of Chengdu where the World University Games were held. Leshan is famous for its giant Buddha statue, and it also has a lot of delicious food to eat. Alex has invited a friend to plan out one day of fun in Leshan.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports