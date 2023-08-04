Locations are an integral part of films, just like characters

Shanghai boasts a plethora of film locations catering to the demands of the burgeoning film and television industry. Let's take a look at a few of them.

Shanghai, the birthplace of Chinese cinema and theater, is a hub for the country's thriving film, television and animation industries. With a cinematic history spanning more than a century, the city has countless tales to tell, milestones to celebrate, and artists to honor.

In this series, "Lights, Camera," readers will be introduced to the rich cinematic heritage of Shanghai, the astounding advances of the new era, excellent film professionals, plentiful resources, and new initiatives in works.

Shanghai, a city full of charm, stories and rich cultural resources, has attracted many film and television teams from around the world.

According to the Shanghai Film and Television Production Services Institution, there are more than 400 filming locations in the city. The increasing demand from production crews means that the number is likely to rise.

The recent 28th Shanghai TV Festival in June released two lists of popular locations that also reflect the city's rich history, culture and trends.

Many of them are open to visitors.

In the first episode, we'll introduce five of the "2023 Shanghai's Top 10 Best Film and TV Locations."







Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal

北外滩国际客运中心

Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal has three large berths that are used by international passenger-cargo liners, home port cruise liners, and visiting port cruise ships. The home port cruise lines mainly serve Japan and South Korea.



Its 1,197-meter waterfront provides spectacular views of the Huangpu River. It is connected to venues hosting cultural, artistic and fashion events. New product launches, runway presentations, and flash mob performances regularly take place here.

Movies and TV shows have used this area for filming, including "Running Man," "Go Lala Go 2," "Challenger Alliance," "Go Fighting!" and "Five Hundred Miles."

Address: 500 Dongdaming Road, Hongkou District

虹口区东大名路500号







Fengjing Ancient Town

枫泾古镇

The ancient watertown in Shanghai's southwest is a cultural and architectural treasure. Zhihe Bridge, the oldest of the town's 52 bridges, spans one of the many waterways that wind through it. It was built in 1328 during the Yuan Dynasty.



The overall size of the four well-preserved historic architectural structures spans 48,750 square meters.

Green water, traditional houses, and slow-moving boats create a beautiful water hamlet that stands in stark contrast to the frantic activity of downtown Shanghai.

"Nothing But Thirty," "My Best Friend's Story," and "Men in Love" are just a few of the movies and TV shows that have used this location for filming.

Address: No. 28, Lane 8588, Tingfeng Highway, Jinshan District

金山区枫泾镇亭枫公路8588弄28号







Nine Trees Future Art Center

九棵树(上海)未来艺术中心

The Fengxian District's landmark public cultural complex was designed to incorporate elements of nature, art, and technology. It features a forest theater, a waterfront stage, and three smaller theaters.

Since its 2019 opening, it has been committed to the development of new plays and the training of promising young theater professionals.



In addition to hosting world-class cultural events on a regular basis, the center has also become a popular location for filming TV shows and movies like "To Dear Myself," "Ode to Joy 3," and "End Game."

It has played host to a wide variety of public cultural events and evening galas aimed at spreading art to a wider audience.

Address: 99 Shuhuan Road, Fengxian District

奉贤区树桓路99号







M50 Creative Park

M50创意园

The park on the banks of Suzhou Creek is a favorite haunt for art enthusiasts. Once a textile factory, it has 50 buildings that have been transformed for artistic and creative pursuits since 2000 and is now a center for modern art.



It is one of the best examples of downtown Shanghai's industrial past and features graffiti art. Some movies and TV shows that have taken advantage of this location's historical and artistic appeal include "Go Go Squid!" and "My Sunshine."

Address: 50 Moganshan Road, Putuo District

普陀区莫干山路50号







M+ Blackstone Music Plus

黑石

James Harry Blackstone, an American missionary, built the six-story building in an eclectic style in 1924. It has more than 30 suites and used to house notable figures such as the Swiss consul general, US naval personnel, and Xiong Xiling, the then premier of the Republic of China. Celebrities often hosted banquets and social events here.



The century-old landmark apartment has been renovated and now houses a bookstore, cafe, hotel, and art space. It is also an integral part of Blackstone Music Plus, which features educational facilities for musicians.

The building's north side is home to the Shanghai Conservatory of Music and the Shanghai Symphony Hall. Films and TV shows like "Life is a Long Quiet River," "My Best Friend's Story," and "Women in Shanghai" have all used this structure as a set.

Address: 1331 Fuxing Road M., Xuhui District

徐汇区复兴中路1331号







In subsequent episodes, we'll feature some of Shanghai's other well-known film locations. Readers can visit the locations to take photos or simply feel the action.



The Shanghai Film and Television Production Services Institution provides consultation and coordination services to film crews at no cost.

Shanghai Film and Television Production Services Institution

Since its inception in 2014, the organization has provided local and international crews with access to resources for film and television production. As the first of its kind in China, it offers production services such as location scouting, equipment leasing and post-production.

Official website: https://www.ftservices.cn



Tel: 6017-1400

Address: 709 Julu Road, Jing'an District

静安区巨鹿路709号