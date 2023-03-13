﻿
Feature / Wellness

Scientists propose new strategy to treat inflammatory bowel disease

Xinhua
  17:11 UTC+8, 2023-03-13       0
Chinese and foreign researchers have jointly proven an innovative drug effective in treating moderate and severe ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
Xinhua
  17:11 UTC+8, 2023-03-13       0

Chinese and foreign researchers have jointly proven an innovative drug effective in treating moderate and severe ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), bringing a new treatment option.

As a group of chronic inflammatory diseases, IBDs mainly include ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. They are prone to recurrent attacks, with pathogenesis not fully understood yet. Interleukin-6 (IL-6) is believed to be a key mediator of their pathogenesis.

The existing drugs have shown poor curative effects on IBDs, so the treatment strategy is to control symptoms and prevent their recurrence by suppressing overactive immune responses.

The innovative domestic drug, olamkicept, is a soluble fusion protein and can selectively inhibit the IL-6 trans-signaling. During its phase 2 clinical trials, a joint team led by researchers from the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University (FAH), in collaboration with counterparts from 22 hospitals and research centers in East Asia, conducted a randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study.

A total of 91 adult patients with active ulcerative colitis, with an average age of 41, were included in the study, starting from February 2018. They were randomly divided into three groups of nearly equal numbers and received an intravenous infusion of olamkicept with a dose of 600 milligrams or 300 milligrams, or placebo, respectively, for 12 weeks, said Zhang Shenghong, a team member from the FAH.

The results indicated that olamkicept with a dose of 600 milligrams showed a curative effect on patients with moderate and severe ulcerative colitis by significantly improving their clinical symptoms and biological indicators.

The drug is safe and well tolerated and can effectively reduce complications and mortality in patients with IBDs. It will enter phase 3 clinical trials this year, said Chen Minhu, the team leader from the FAH.

The research results have been published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     