Jamieson's pop-up store opens in Xintiandi

The century-old Canadian nutritional supplement brand Jamieson has opened a "Joyful Cottage" pop-up store for the Chinese Spring Festival.

Located on B1, Shui On Xintiandi Plaza, the store will run through January 24, 2024.

The pop-up store draws inspiration from the cozy living rooms of typical Canadian family cottages. With a foundation of simple wooden structures, the interior features paintings, a fireplace, sofas, bookshelves, and more. Every corner exudes warmth, complemented by a maple tree with vibrant red leaves.

The Spring Festival decorations, combined with exotic touches reminiscent of distant shores, create a festive and inviting ambiance.



Jamieson has also collaborated with the Yang Lan Reading Channel to unveil Spring Festival gifts from a range of overseas flagship stores across e-commerce platforms.

Notably, Jamieson has initiated a "joyful wish list" campaign across various online platforms.

Engaging in the "joyful wish list" activity on the Xiaohongshu (Red) allows users to interact, check in, and visit the pop-up cottage. At the "joyful photo studio," they can capture moments of happiness, document joyous memories of the New Year, and hang a "joyful wish card" on the tree symbolizing happiness and fulfillment, anticipating a year ahead that is filled with peace and joy.

Special benefits:

Jamieson's collaboration with Shui On Xintiandi Plaza offers shoppers special Spring Festival benefits.

