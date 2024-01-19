Jamieson's pop-up store opens in Xintiandi
The century-old Canadian nutritional supplement brand Jamieson has opened a "Joyful Cottage" pop-up store for the Chinese Spring Festival.
Located on B1, Shui On Xintiandi Plaza, the store will run through January 24, 2024.
The pop-up store draws inspiration from the cozy living rooms of typical Canadian family cottages. With a foundation of simple wooden structures, the interior features paintings, a fireplace, sofas, bookshelves, and more. Every corner exudes warmth, complemented by a maple tree with vibrant red leaves.
The Spring Festival decorations, combined with exotic touches reminiscent of distant shores, create a festive and inviting ambiance.
Jamieson has also collaborated with the Yang Lan Reading Channel to unveil Spring Festival gifts from a range of overseas flagship stores across e-commerce platforms.
Notably, Jamieson has initiated a "joyful wish list" campaign across various online platforms.
Engaging in the "joyful wish list" activity on the Xiaohongshu (Red) allows users to interact, check in, and visit the pop-up cottage. At the "joyful photo studio," they can capture moments of happiness, document joyous memories of the New Year, and hang a "joyful wish card" on the tree symbolizing happiness and fulfillment, anticipating a year ahead that is filled with peace and joy.
Special benefits:
Jamieson's collaboration with Shui On Xintiandi Plaza offers shoppers special Spring Festival benefits.
- By accumulating a daily spending of at least 1,888 yuan (US$262) and successfully earning points, participants can enter an online lottery for a chance to win prizes such as two bottles of Jamieson C+D cherry chewable tablets.
- On the day of purchase, upgrading to the Shui On Xintiandi Plaza platinum membership entitles individuals to receive a Jamieson Spring Festival gift box (limited availability, while supplies last).