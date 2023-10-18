'Chinese Bridge' offers education, experience of TCM

The Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in its "Chinese Bridge" event invites local Chinese and expats to learn and experience traditional Chinese medicine.

The Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine will hold its "Chinese Bridge" event next Friday, inviting local Chinese and expats to learn and experience traditional Chinese medicine treatments.

The event, running from 9am to 2pm at the campus and the Gu Sheng Tang TCM clinic in Yangpu District, includes a lecture on diet and health, a visit to Gu Sheng Tang to experience TCM treatment, and the opportunity to make your own herbal lip balm for free.

Speakers of Chinese, English, and Japanese can sign up for the multilingual event by scanning the QR code. If you are interested, you can also call 021-51322521 or email iec.chineselanguage@shutcm.edu.cn for details.

A bus will transport participants from the university to the clinic to attend the afternoon activities, who can then return on their own or take the bus back to the university after the event.

Info

Date: Oct 27, 9am - 2pm

Venue: Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine & Gu Sheng Tang

Address:

International Education Center, Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, 1200 Cailun Rd, Pudong New Area

Gu Sheng Tang: 560 Mingxing Road, Yangpu District