Activewear brand Nudepeche hosts yoga brunch event

The event will feature yoga on the rooftop of local Spanish restaurant Tomatito, followed by a three-course brunch on the rooftop terrace.

Ti Gong

Sustainable activewear brand Nudepeche is hosting its first Yoga Brunch Event on local Spanish restaurant Tomatito's rooftop terrace on Sunday at 10:30am.



It will start with a 75-minute focused yoga session led by Tina from health consulting company Blue Lotus.

Tomatito will provide a three-course brunch for the participants.

The 298-yuan admission is all inclusive.

Participants need to bring their own mats, or they can buy Nudepeche's antibacterial cork yoga mats with a 20 percent discount at the event.

Date: Sept 10, 10:30am

Venue: Tomatito

Address: W08-10, 3/F Infinitus Mall, 168 Hubin Road (near Jinan Road), Huangpu District

黄浦区湖滨路168号无限极荟购物中心3楼W08-10 (近济南路)

Admission: 298 yuan