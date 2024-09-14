Hangzhou marathon set for scenic run

The Hangzhou International Marathon is scheduled for November 3 this year. The registration will end on September 17.

A lottery on September 28 will determine the 36,000 runners who will participate, with 32,000 slots allocated for the full and half marathons, and 4,000 for the happy run.

People are recommended to have a health check before registering. The race organizer will recruit hundreds of volunteers with medical training to support the marathon and prepare over 20 ambulances and hundreds of AEDs to provide immediate treatment to runners who are suddenly taken ill.

Entrance fees for the Hangzhou International Marathon range from 80 to 150 yuan (US$11.26 to US$21.12), depending on the distance of the race. In addition to the traditional 42.195-kilometer marathon and the half marathon, a 3.5-kilometer happy run is also planned, designed to appeal to semi-professional runners, families and couples. Participants will compete for the top prize of US$54,000 in the full marathon and US$1,408 in the semi-marathon this year.

In 2023, Wang Hongwei won first prize by completing the full race in 2 hours and 15 minutes. Chen Ping from Tsinghua University won the semi-marathon. A total of 1,037 runners finished the 42.195-kilometer race within three hours.

The Hangzhou International Marathon is one of the oldest annual marathons in China and dates back to 1987. Since the inaugural race, the number of participants in the event has increased 20 times.

The Hangzhou marathon highlights the popularity of long-distance running in China, standing out among many events with its scenic route. This year, runners are going to take a route that traces the northeastern and western shores of the West Lake, Hupao Park, Qiantang River, and venues of the 2022 Hangzhou Asia Games.

With its routes linking many of the city's most scenic spots, the event provides an unparalleled platform to promote Hangzhou as an ideal tourist destination.

Since 2010 when the marathon was reorganized to operate on a commercial basis, it has generated more revenue than its expenses. Last year, a record-breaking 151,162 runners from around the world signed up for the event.

The success has proven to be a magnet for sponsors looking to capitalize on the event's publicity. In 2023, Zhangci Metal Co and Dafeng Co were the main sponsors. The sponsors for this year's event have not yet been announced.

In recent years, marathons have become popular as part of a citywide trend to promote sports and fitness. Hangzhou's districts and counties host marathons and cross-country races every year. Even small towns want to get in on the act.

Among them, the Romantic Cherry Blossom Run, hosted by Binjiang District, is regarded as the most popular. Held each spring, it is celebrated as "the most beautiful run" in Hangzhou, drawing spectators to the cherry blossom-adorned Wentao Road waterfront esplanade.

The Binjiang government has cultivated this event into a hallmark of the district, which showcases breathtaking river views.

The Hangzhou marathon, which takes average runners about six hours to finish, has produced millions of yuan in economic benefits for the city, especially in the hotel, food and sports industries.

Located near the race's starting point, the Dragon Hotel, for example, was fully booked, with some reservations made several months in advance of the event.

Other accommodations along the race route, including hotels, inns and guesthouses, were also packed with runners and spectators. To manage the surge in demand, some hotels extended their booking window from 30 days to 120 days to ensure availability for attendees.

Many runners like to be armed to the teeth. They feel it's necessary to have the best sportswear, wearable devices, protein powder and energy gels, which generates an increase in sales of sports-related products.

According to the Nilson Report, the average Chinese runner spends 11,418 yuan annually on marathon events. To cash in on the popularity of marathons, many domestic sports brands have switched their focus to running devices, especially leading companies such as X-step and Li Ning.