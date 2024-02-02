International medical facilities added to CNS's WeChat mini-program

Feature / Wellness

Expats can receive medical consultations and online medical services, make reservations, and get hospital instructions through the channel which now offers 14 commercial services.
Teaming up with some major international hospitals and clinics, City News Service has so far added seven international medical facilities to its WeChat mini-program.

Expats can receive medical consultations and online medical services, make reservations, download e-reports and get hospital instructions through the channel.

The medical facilities are: Am-Sino Healthcare, Deltahealth Hospital Shanghai, Parkway, Raffles Hospital Shanghai, Shanghai Jiahui International Hospital, Shanghai United Family Hospital, and SinoUnited Health.

In addition to health services, medical education and knowledge on disease prevention and control as well as health risk alerts are also available. All in English.

Here is how to use the service:

1. Scan to enter City News Service mini program on WeChat

2. Click "Service," then "Living"

3. Scroll down and then you can see "Health" section with seven international medical facilities





4. Choose the one you need

Jiahui heath provides various medical services in English, such as appointments, online reports and online consultation.

Parkway hospital also provides services such as appointments and online reports.

City News Service's mini-program now offers 14 commercial services, including dining with Bon, food delivery with Sherpa's, restaurant reservations with Chope, ride-hailing with Didi, event and performance tickets with 247 as well as the hit show "Sleep No More," sports with Juss Sports and the newly added medical services.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
