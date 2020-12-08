News / In Focus

Luxury-goods market looking to get up from its knees

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  15:13 UTC+8, 2020-12-08       0
The global luxury-goods market is set for its biggest decrease in more than two decades due to  travel restrictions and a hard economic recovery.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  15:13 UTC+8, 2020-12-08       0

The global luxury-goods market, once a barometer of thriving consumerism, is set for its biggest decrease in more than two decades as COVID-19 travel restrictions hinder tourism and the road to general economic recovery remains blurred.

A Bain & Co joint study with Italian industry group Fondazione Altagamma estimates that the worldwide markets for luxury goods will drop to 217 billion euros (US$263 billion) before recovering to 240-260 billion euros in 2021.

The full-year market plunge is estimated at between 21 percent and 25 percent, despite promising signs of recovery in the third quarter where lockdown measures were gradually lifted.

China, however, is not derailed from projections that it will become the biggest luxury-goods market by 2025. It is set to become the only country to end this year on a positive note, with a 45 percent rise to 44 billion euros in current exchange rates.

Hong Kong, Macau and Europe are expected to be the worst performers globally, reflecting the loss of tourist foot traffic.

"The ability of luxury brands to come out ahead is dependent on their capability to foresee customer trends in a timely manner and adjust to them," said Bruno Lannes, a Bain partner in Shanghai.

The return to pre-COVID-19 levels will likely occur sometime in 2022 or 2023, according to the consensus of more than 100 luxury-goods executives interviewed by Bain.

The global consulting firm said it expects items such as fine art, luxury cars, private jets and yachts, fine wines and spirits, and gourmet food to recover at a faster pace than personal goods.

Like other retail industries, growth in online channels has accelerated during the pandemic, with future investment going to overhaul store formats, digital operations and logistics.

A separate report on the luxury market by Boston Consulting Group and Tencent Marketing Solution said online purchases in China increased to 30 percent of sales this year.

In China, consumers aged 30 years and younger accounted for over half of luxury-goods purchases for the first time, up from 42 percent in 2019.

Shoppers, the report said, are interested in the stories behind brands and in value for money. About 70 percent of luxury purchases were influenced by or came directly from brand recognition.

In China, premium handbag, makeup and skincare brands are increasingly relying on online channels to create brand awareness and expand market reach.

For Swiss-based luxury retailer Richemont, China sales in the six months ending on September 30 surged 78 percent at actual exchange rates, and online sales more than doubled, thanks to Tmall flagship stores.

Richemont and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, owner of Tmall, announced last month they would each invest US$550 million in a new online designer-clothing venture with Farfetch.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Farfetch
Tencent
Alibaba
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     