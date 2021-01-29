Driverless Metro trains provide a view of the future of transport

Passengers delight in being able to see the lit tunnels ahead. Metro authorities delight in technology that improves efficiency and reduces cost.

4 Photos | View Slide Show › Passengers riding Metro Line 15 enjoy a view of the tunnel ahead. Tang Dafei / SHINE

The tunnel view seen from a Metro Line 15 train. Tang Dafei / SHINE

Many Metro passengers on newly opened Line 15 board the train as close to the front as possible to get a view of the lit tunnels as the train passes through. That view is no longer blocked by the driver’s cabin.

The experience of getting to watch as the “iron snake” wends its way through the underground on a route connecting Zizhu Hi-Tech Park and Gucun Park may be fun, but it’s not quite unique in Shanghai. Line 15, which opened on January 23, is not the first Metro line to operate without a driver.

Before it, there was the southern section of Line 18, which opened at the end of last year, and Line 10, where the story of today’s driverless trains in the city began in August 2014.

Driverless trains – known in sector jargon as “unattended train operation” – provide more than just a front view. They also demonstrate how smart technology can make urban transportation services more reliable and efficient.

Shanghai operates the largest Metro system in the world, with 772 kilometers of track and average daily passenger loads of over 10 million.

The idea of driverless rapid transit has been around for decades, but its implementation was stunted by concerns about whether the technology was capable of handling large passenger flows in densely populated urban areas like Shanghai, a city of more than 24 million residents.

Shanghai’s Line 10, which carries about 1 million passengers a day on a route connecting Hongqiao Railway Station and Jilong Road, was the first Metro line in the whole world to put driverless trains into operation. However, the front view from the trains remained closed to passengers until recently.

Ge Shiping, vice Party secretary of Shanghai Shentong Metro Group, recalls the debates years ago about implementing driverless technology – the deliberations about the pros and cons. The advantages eventually won out.

“Software works more precisely and efficiently than human beings,” he said. “We have shown that a driverless system makes our services more reliable, increases the efficiency of maintenance work and liberates train drivers from what is a monotonous job.”

As experience with driverless systems grew, Shanghai Metro applied the technology to the construction of new driverless lines.

“Together with our technology providers, we have been developing automated solutions for more tasks in Metro operation to make the system more reliable and versatile,” Ge said.

Driverless trains are 10 percent more efficient in transporting passengers, up to three times more reliable in operations and pare some maintenance costs, according to Yin Zhenmin, general manager of the Rolling Stock of Shanghai Rail Transit Maintenance Support Co.

But a driverless system means more than just eliminating the drivers, Yin added.

“It means an entire change in the way the Metro operations system is organized, including duties of staff,” he said.

On Line 15, Xu Liang, who had been a Metro train driver for 13 years, is now a “train controller.” No longer with a lever in his hand, he carries a bag with notebooks and a communication device as he goes up and down a train.

At 7-9am and 5-7pm, he and his fellow train controllers are present at the front part of the trains to ensure a fast reaction to any problem that might occur during peak hours.

“In my previous job, I mostly served the train, but now I serve the passengers more,” Xu said. “I also need to be more familiar with equipment on the trains and be ready to act as a troubleshooter.”

His job is to spot any problem that occurs on a train and respond to the needs of the passengers. With his communication device, he can call for backup if needed.

“My new role is challenging because I have to learn how to interact with passengers instead of sitting apart from them in a small cabin,” he said.

According to Shanghai Metro, train controllers can now work at a Metro station close to home instead of having to travel across the city in the early morning hour to drive trains, or instead of even having to sleep overnight in train parks. After their shift is over, they can disembark at any station they want.

Metro Line 14, which is under construction to connect Fengbang in Jiading District and Guiqiao Road in the Pudong New Area, will also be driverless. Furthermore, other existing lines will be upgraded to driverless systems, according to Metro authorities.

Zhang Yu, general manager of the Telecom & Signal Branch of Shanghai Rail Transit Maintenance Support Co, said there will always be new frontiers in the development of driverless trains.

“The aim is to reduce human intervention in Metro operations, promote higher staff efficiency, reduce maintenance costs and increase automation capabilities,” he said.

A man surnamed Miao, one of the passengers on the new Metro Line 15, was thrilled with the front view of the tunnel ahead.

“I have been riding on Metro for more than 20 years, but I had never seen the tunnel ahead before,” he told Shanghai Daily. “This is fantastic. I’m so proud that out city has achieved this breakthrough.”