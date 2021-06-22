Ushers the unseen star of a theatrical show

Apart from the stars and stage performers who attract audiences to the theater, there is a team of professionals making sure everything goes smoothly and audiences are safe.

Theater audiences are mostly attracted to the stars and performers on stage, but seldom notice a special group of people without whom any smooth performance would be out of the question.

They are the ushers – always anonymous but indispensable. They see to it that every theatergoer is seated and order is maintained against all possible odds.

Ni Yue is a veteran usher at Shanghai Grand Theater, working at the city's landmark venue since 1999.

Apart from his routine duties, Ni is responsible for VIP reception. As leader of a 30-member team of ushers, he is also in charge of training and management.

"All my work does not seem very difficult, but it requires patience and persistence, as well as attention to detail," Ni told Shanghai Daily.

On a performance day, Ni and his team have to acquire sufficient information about the performance including duration, type and basic content.

"If it's a regional or traditional opera performance, we usually receive more senior audiences, who would require more care and assistance from our staff," said Ni. "If it's a show for children and family audiences, safety and order are the priority. We also have to pay attention to the way we communicate with children, talking to them tenderly and even in a cute tone to help them understand theater rules."

He added: "If it's a symphony concert, we need to know what's the best time to bring in audiences who are late. Different concerts have different intervals during which late audiences can enter without disturbing others too much, and we need to know about these intervals in advance."

Ni decides the work shifts, and checks the team's personal grooming and uniforms before their work starts. Everyone is given a certain position and duty. Those working inside the performance hall are responsible for checking stage and spectator area facilities.

Other responsibilities include reminding audiences to follow theater regulations such as restrictions on photography, and attending to audience members who may feel unwell.

"In short, to guarantee the safety of audiences and the smoothness of a performance is our duty," said Ni.

Long working hours are a challenge for theater ushers, who hardly have any spare time at weekends and holidays as these are usually the busiest time for theaters.

"In busy seasons, we recruit volunteers to expand our usher team. But they are temporary helpers and tend to leave after some time. I have to organize training for newcomers from time to time and make sure their service meets the theater standards."

Ni, who majored in tourism and hotel management, said: "I still remember the first major musical that Shanghai Grand Theater imported near 20 years ago – 'Les Miserables.' It was a great show, and I realized that our existence was also among the reasons that audiences could enjoy the performance so much – our service became part of the show and made audiences comfortable. Our work is valuable despite its trivial and repetitive features," he said.

Ni has been rated by the Shanghai Performing Arts Association as one of the city's four "Five-Star Chief Ushers," who provide training for ushers from other theaters.

"The training includes how to communicate with audiences and deal with emergencies. I often share my own experiences with the trainees," Ni said.

One particular incident Ni encountered was during a performance last October when he noticed an audience member in trouble.

"He was almost in a coma and frothing at the mouth. I reported to the theater manager on duty and called for an ambulance immediately. My colleagues and I moved him to an open space, tried to comfort his relatives and asked about his history of illness. He had epilepsy. We guided medical staff into the theater and had the situation under control."

Ni also uses his initiative in his work, such as preparing cushions for younger audiences so that they can see the stage better.

"Sometimes, there is no standard answer to how we deal with a certain situation in the theater. One shall play to the score and there is always space for improvement in our work," he said.