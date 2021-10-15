Urban authorities move into top gear to prepare city for CIIE

City blocks have been beautified and streetside businesses inspected to eliminate safety hazards and improve the environment.

Jiang Xiaowei

A supreme city environment is promised by Shanghai's urban management and law enforcement authorities as the city moves into top gear for the upcoming 4th China International Import Expo.

Blanket inspections have been conducted targeting outdoor advertising boards, screens and rooftop signboards across the city in preparation for the event and 8,123 problems were spotted, according to the Shanghai Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau.

So far, 6,840, or 84 percent, of these irregularities have been fixed and the rest will be rectified before the CIIE opens.

"The improvement of environment near the venue of CIIE is the key task," said Ding Peihai, deputy head of the Xujing Town Urban Management and Law Enforcement team.

Nearly 700 advertising signboards improperly set up have been dismantled in Xujing Town this year.

The town is where the venue of the expo, the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), is located.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A total of 15,000 square meters of blocks have been embellished and 746 streetside businesses have been inspected to eliminate safety hazards and improve the environment.

Irregularities such as business operations beyond allowed space and improper signboards have been stamped out.

Inspections also cover construction sites and involve the handling of construction waste.

Patrols are being conducted at relevant stations of Metro Lines 2 and 17, targeting the parking of shared bikes and non-motor vehicles.

"All these efforts aim to ensure efficient, stable and orderly city operations during CIIE," said Xu Zhihu, director of the Shanghai Urban Management and Law Enforcement Bureau.

Specific inspections particularly targeting group renting, illegal structures and unlicensed business operations are also being conducted.

The key areas of management have been expanded to 10 square kilometers involving Panlong Road and Songze Avenue.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

"Round-the-clock blanket patrols and law enforcement are conducted, to ensure a closed-loop management," said Ding.

Areas near the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the Bailian Outlets Plaza in Qingpu and Zhujiajiao watertown are key targets of inspection.

Meanwhile, Shanghai's urban management and law enforcement authorities have busted more than 127,000 cases involving urban management problems during the year.

More than 1.2 million patrols covering tourist attractions, commercial areas, landscape areas, roads and construction sites have been conducted so far this year.

Advertising signboards, street vendors, business operations beyond allowed spaces, shared bikes, illegal structures, garbage sorting and the handling of construction waste are involved.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai has also stepped up cooperation with neighboring Kunshan and Taicang cities to conduct cross-region law enforcement over the disposal of construction waste.

Joint inspections target random dumping of construction waste, unlicensed street vendors, distribution of flyers and burning garbage at outdoor areas.

Regular and constant monitoring is conducted on vehicles carrying construction waste and construction sites at border areas of these cities to create a sound ecological environment in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Hotels, landscape areas and major streets in downtown areas of Shanghai are also inspected with illegal structures, outdoor ads and shop signboards checked.

The rectification is closely monitored by officials.

An intelligent approach has been imposed, focusing on 200,000 streetside businesses, 13,000 residential communities and 4,061 construction sites citywide. Distribution of flyers is regulated.