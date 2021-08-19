News / Metro

City's imports and exports continue winning streak

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting Zhang Chaoyan
  21:13 UTC+8, 2021-08-19       0
In the first seven months of this year, Shanghai's total import and export volume was 2.21 trillion yuan, up 17.5 percent year over year.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting Zhang Chaoyan
  21:13 UTC+8, 2021-08-19       0

Shanghai's foreign trade grew 9.2 percent month over month to reach 328.09 billion yuan (US$50.59 billion) in July, the 14th consecutive month over month increase, according to Shanghai Customs.

Exports totaled 131.93 billion yuan, up 11.6 percent month over month, while imports reached 196.16 billion yuan, up 7.6 percent month over month.

In the first seven months of this year, Shanghai's total import and export volume was 2.21 trillion yuan, up 17.5 percent year on year.

The European Union, Shanghai's largest trading partner, reported imports and exports via Shanghai of more than 451.58 billion yuan between January and July, accounting for 20.4 percent of the city's total foreign trade.

In terms of enterprise types, foreign-invested companies accounted for more than 60 percent of total trade volume, and the growth rate of private enterprises has increased significantly with a year-on-year increase of 33.1%.

Shanghai's exports mainly consist of mechanical and electrical products, accounting for 68.3 percent of the city's total export volume in the first seven months of 2021.

The largest year-on-year growth rate was seen in diamond imports, reaching 16.75 billion yuan, up 249.4 percent over the same period last year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     