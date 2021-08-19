Financial court releases work transcripts from past three years

The Shanghai Financial Court has presided over 21,744 financial cases in the past three years, just over 20,000 of which have concluded, involving almost 547 billion yuan.

The country's first financial court released its work transcripts from the past three years.

The Shanghai Financial Court has presided over 21,744 financial cases in the past three years, just over 20,000 of which have concluded, involving almost 547 billion yuan (US$84.35 billion), the court said at a press conference on Thursday.

The court focused on intensifying trial cases with rule-making significance, and optimizing the foreign-related financial trial mechanism.

The People's Bank of China announced it will adopt the financial court's judgment rules to promote the role of financial services in the real economy, according to the court.

The court has established an annual release mechanism for domestic and foreign typical cases, and publishes the English version of those through an internationally recognized legal information platform. The platform has been up and running for more than six months, with over 360,000 searches and more than 10,000 downloads and citations.

Furthermore, the court signed agreements with many intermediate courts in the Yangtze River Delta region over the past three years to strengthen regional financial and judicial cooperation and promote the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Delta integration.

It also announced 20 typical cases, eight innovative mechanisms, eight major work initiatives, eight smart court construction results and a list of some advanced collectives and individuals during the press conference.

The court strives to enhance the soft power of building Shanghai's international financial center, and provide strong judicial services and guarantees for Shanghai's high-quality economic and social development.