News / Metro

Inbound group tours suspended again due to new virus case

Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:37 UTC+8, 2021-08-19       0
Yongfeng Subdistrict apartment complex where affected patient lives has been listed as a medium-risk area.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:37 UTC+8, 2021-08-19       0
Inbound group tours suspended again due to new virus case
Ti Gong

The Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District starts to impose stricter epidemic prevention measures on Thursday.

Inbound group tours suspended again due to new virus case
Ti Gong

A visitor photographs water lilies at Chenshan Botanical Garden on Thursday as a lotus exhibition kicks off.

Shanghai's culture and tourism authorities have again suspended interprovincial group tours and airline + accommodation packages following a locally transmitted COVID-19 case reported in Songjiang District on Wednesday.

The suspension had been lifted for only one day after a medium-risk residential complex in the Pudong New Area was designated as low risk on Monday.

The Youlu Apartment complex in Songjiang District's Yongfeng Subdistrict where the confirmed patient lives was listed as a medium-risk area on Wednesday.

Relevant tour operations will only resume once there are no medium-risk regions in Shanghai, according to Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Following the second suspension in such a short time, the administration said the city will be subject to the same suspension rules which will be imposed automatically by authorities.

Group tours to medium- and-high-risk regions remain suspended and city tourism operators are prohibited from receiving tour groups from such regions.

Cultural and tourist venues across the city should impose strict reservation, registration, temperature control and health QR code checks, and control visitor numbers, the administration said.

Authorities have stepped up inspections at cultural and tourist venues, including theaters, entertainment areas, hotels, Internet cafes and scenic spots.

Inbound group tours suspended again due to new virus case
Ti Gong

People wear masks during visits to Chenshan Botanical Garden on Thursday.

Inbound group tours suspended again due to new virus case
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     