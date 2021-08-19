Inbound group tours suspended again due to new virus case

Yongfeng Subdistrict apartment complex where affected patient lives has been listed as a medium-risk area.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Shanghai's culture and tourism authorities have again suspended interprovincial group tours and airline + accommodation packages following a locally transmitted COVID-19 case reported in Songjiang District on Wednesday.

The suspension had been lifted for only one day after a medium-risk residential complex in the Pudong New Area was designated as low risk on Monday.

The Youlu Apartment complex in Songjiang District's Yongfeng Subdistrict where the confirmed patient lives was listed as a medium-risk area on Wednesday.

Relevant tour operations will only resume once there are no medium-risk regions in Shanghai, according to Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Following the second suspension in such a short time, the administration said the city will be subject to the same suspension rules which will be imposed automatically by authorities.

Group tours to medium- and-high-risk regions remain suspended and city tourism operators are prohibited from receiving tour groups from such regions.

Cultural and tourist venues across the city should impose strict reservation, registration, temperature control and health QR code checks, and control visitor numbers, the administration said.

Authorities have stepped up inspections at cultural and tourist venues, including theaters, entertainment areas, hotels, Internet cafes and scenic spots.

Ti Gong