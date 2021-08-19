News / Metro

6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Han Jing
Han Jing
  09:17 UTC+8, 2021-08-19       0
They are one locally transmitted case and five imported patients. The local case is a 25-year-old female medical worker at Shanghai Songjiang Central Hospital.
One locally transmitted and five imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

The local patient, a 25-year-old female medical worker at Shanghai Songjiang Central Hospital, lives in Songjiang District. The patient's 11 close contacts have been placed under quarantine at designated places. The places the patient had visited have been disinfected.

The first import patient is a Russian who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on August 13.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on August 14.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Malaysia who arrived at the local airport on August 15.

The fourth patient, a Chinese working in France, and the fifth, a Chinese working in Senegal, arrived at the local airport on August 15 on the same flight.

All the imported cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 126 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,041 imported cases, 1,936 have been discharged upon recovery and 105 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 373 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery and two are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Follow Us

