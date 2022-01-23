Annual session of Shanghai People's Congress closes

Dong Jun / SHINE

The sixth session of the 15th Shanghai People's Congress closed on Sunday.

Deputies to the congress voted at the closing plenary through a number of decisions of the congress on reports they heard during the session.

The reports included the government work report and work reports of the standing committee of the SPC, the Shanghai High People's Court and the Shanghai People's Procuratorate for the past year, as well as reports on the implementation of the city's budget in 2021 and economic and social development plans, and the budget and plans for the new year.

The deputies elected two new vice directors of the standing committee of the SPC and directors of several committees of SPC.

Li Qiang, Party secretary of Shanghai, attended the plenary and gave a speech in which he urged the city to press ahead in realizing its key goals for this year.

"In achieving breakthroughs, we need to seek more innovative, solid and effective solutions and provide more leading examples," he said.

"We should continue to build a city by and for the people who are creators of a better future for the city and are entitled to all benefits of its development.

"We need to address their needs with more effort and more empathy and make Shanghai a city where people love to live, work, travel and have fun."