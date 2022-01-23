News / Metro

Annual session of Shanghai People's Congress closes

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  13:04 UTC+8, 2022-01-23       0
The sixth session of the 15th Shanghai People's Congress closed on Sunday.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  13:04 UTC+8, 2022-01-23       0
Annual session of Shanghai People's Congress closes
Dong Jun / SHINE

The closing plenary of the session is held at the Expo Center on Sunday.

The sixth session of the 15th Shanghai People's Congress closed on Sunday.

Deputies to the congress voted at the closing plenary through a number of decisions of the congress on reports they heard during the session.

The reports included the government work report and work reports of the standing committee of the SPC, the Shanghai High People's Court and the Shanghai People's Procuratorate for the past year, as well as reports on the implementation of the city's budget in 2021 and economic and social development plans, and the budget and plans for the new year.

The deputies elected two new vice directors of the standing committee of the SPC and directors of several committees of SPC.

Li Qiang, Party secretary of Shanghai, attended the plenary and gave a speech in which he urged the city to press ahead in realizing its key goals for this year.

"In achieving breakthroughs, we need to seek more innovative, solid and effective solutions and provide more leading examples," he said.

"We should continue to build a city by and for the people who are creators of a better future for the city and are entitled to all benefits of its development.

"We need to address their needs with more effort and more empathy and make Shanghai a city where people love to live, work, travel and have fun."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     