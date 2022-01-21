News / Metro

Import of overseas talent to be focus of new city law

Shanghai's legislature plans to introduce a batch of newly made or revised laws for the city's economy this year.
Shanghai is planning to develop a new law for the Pudong New Area this year to help it attract overseas talent to specific professions.

The initiative was included in a work report of the standing committee of Shanghai People's Congress (SPC), the city's legislature, by its director Jiang Zhuoqing to a plenary session on Friday.

The SPC was authorized in June last year by the National People's Congress to tailor-make laws for Pudong in accordance with the constitution and the basic principles of laws and regulations.

Apart from the law on talent, the SPC also plans to introduce a batch of laws to cover key industries and economic activities in the city this year.

For Pudong, laws on arbitration services, green finance and intelligent connected vehicles will be mulled, as well as a law to further relax market entrance rules, according to Jiang.

For the entire city, the SPC plans to make or revise laws on the artificial intelligence industry, the financial industry and development of Hongqiao CBD.

"Our legislation agenda will continue to closely follow reform and development policies, and at the same time we will strive to enhance the quality and efficiency of the legislation work," Jiang said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
