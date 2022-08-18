News / Metro

42 economic crime refugees surrender to Shanghai police this year

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:24 UTC+8, 2022-08-18       0
A total of 42 refugees of economic crimes have surrendered to Shanghai police so far this year, with more than 140 million yuan (US$21 million) of illegal gains recovered.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:24 UTC+8, 2022-08-18       0
42 economic crime refugees surrender to Shanghai police this year
Ti Gong

Police in Baoshan District study a fraud case in which the suspect, a woman surnamed Tu, fled from the Chinese mainland in 2018.

A total of 42 refugees of economic crimes have surrendered to Shanghai police so far this year, with more than 140 million yuan (US$21 million) of illegal gains in their cases recovered.

Police on Thursday gave details about the latest results of the "Fox Hunt" campaign that has been carried out nationwide since July 2014 aiming to bring back such refugees from overseas to the Chinese mainland.

Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, police have continued with their efforts.

In a recent case, a woman surnamed Tu who was a suspect in a 2018 investment fraud had illegally purchased a "death certificate" for herself in a Southeast Asian country, but police still managed to track her down and brought her back to China last month.

In the past eight years, 868 suspects in this category have returned or been brought back by police to Shanghai from 47 countries and regions, with about 7.7 billion yuan of illegal gains recovered, police said.

In an extreme case, a suspect fled from the Chinese mainland 27 years ago, police revealed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     