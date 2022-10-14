Innovation at the speed of light: 'Shanghai – Building the Future' episode 3
The Shanghai Synchrotron Radiation Facility is one of the world's most advanced third-generation light sources. The facility is conducting cutting-edge scientific research and supporting innovation in China.
