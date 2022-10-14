Guarding lifelines: 'In Scholars' Own Words' season 1 episode 4
In this episode, Sun Jianping, dean of the Institute for Urban Risk Management at Tongji University, talks about the management of the city's traffic network.
"We must always put people and their lives first, and put safety as the bottom line to be guarded," said Sun Jianping, dean of the Institute for Urban Risk Management at Tongji University, about the management of the city's traffic network.
