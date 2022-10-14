The five 'new cities' of Shanghai: 'In Scholars' Own Words' season 1 episode 5
In this episode, Lu Ming, a distinguished professor at Antai School of Economics and Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, explains why Shanghai needs to build the five "new cities" in Jiading, Songjiang, Fengxian, Qingpu and Nanhui.
