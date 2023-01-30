﻿
News / Metro

Hanging in the air: a roller coaster ride to fear

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:03 UTC+8, 2023-01-30       0
The sudden breakdown of a roller coaster at Shanghai Happy Valley amusement park in suburban Songjiang District on Saturday led to riders being hung in the air for 20 minutes.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:03 UTC+8, 2023-01-30       0
Hanging in the air: a roller coaster ride to fear

A roller coaster at Shanghai Happy Valley amusement park in suburban Songjiang District suffered a sudden breakdown on Saturday.

The sudden breakdown of a roller coaster at Shanghai Happy Valley amusement park in suburban Songjiang District on Saturday led to riders being hung in the air for 20 minutes.

The operation of the ride facility is still suspended.

The incident happened around 3:20pm on Saturday, when the Diving Coaster stopped for more than 20 minutes, according to tourists, who uploaded the vlog online.

Riders were asked to walk downstairs via repair stairs and the roller coaster was restarted after five minutes. However, it stopped twice again.

Shanghai Happy Valley blamed leakage of a cylinder on the brake, which triggered the safety protection device and then suspension of the ride.

It said the problem had been solved but it is still not known when the facility will resume operation.

The Songjiang District Administration for Market Regulation said it has ordered the amusement park to conduct checks on similar devices to eliminate potential safety hazards.

Hanging in the air: a roller coaster ride to fear

The roller coaster hung in the air

Hanging in the air: a roller coaster ride to fear

Another view of the hanging roller coaster

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Songjiang
Shanghai Happy Valley
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     