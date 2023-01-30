Hanging in the air: a roller coaster ride to fear

The sudden breakdown of a roller coaster at Shanghai Happy Valley amusement park in suburban Songjiang District on Saturday led to riders being hung in the air for 20 minutes.

The sudden breakdown of a roller coaster at Shanghai Happy Valley amusement park in suburban Songjiang District on Saturday led to riders being hung in the air for 20 minutes.

The operation of the ride facility is still suspended.

The incident happened around 3:20pm on Saturday, when the Diving Coaster stopped for more than 20 minutes, according to tourists, who uploaded the vlog online.

Riders were asked to walk downstairs via repair stairs and the roller coaster was restarted after five minutes. However, it stopped twice again.

Shanghai Happy Valley blamed leakage of a cylinder on the brake, which triggered the safety protection device and then suspension of the ride.

It said the problem had been solved but it is still not known when the facility will resume operation.

The Songjiang District Administration for Market Regulation said it has ordered the amusement park to conduct checks on similar devices to eliminate potential safety hazards.